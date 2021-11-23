Man dies in U.S. 95 crash in Hayden
UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 23, 2021
A man was killed Monday afternoon when his SUV collided with a post along U.S. Highway 95 in Hayden, the Idaho State Police reported.
The driver was southbound on U.S. 95 when his vehicle struck the traffic control post near Lancaster Road about 4:15 p.m., ISP said.
ISP did not release the man’s name, but said he was 50 years old and died at the scene.
