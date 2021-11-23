The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man dies in U.S. 95 crash in Hayden

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 23, 2021

From staff reports

A man was killed Monday afternoon when his SUV collided with a post along U.S. Highway 95 in Hayden, the Idaho State Police reported.

The driver was southbound on U.S. 95 when his vehicle struck the traffic control post near Lancaster Road about 4:15 p.m., ISP said.

ISP did not release the man’s name, but said he was 50 years old and died at the scene.

