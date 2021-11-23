Cache Reset
Spokane Chiefs forward Luke Toporowski suspended three games, eligible to return Saturday

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 23, 2021

From staff reports

Spokane Chiefs forward Luke Toporowski has been suspended three games by the Western Hockey League.

Toporowski’s suspension stems from a checking to the head major penalty and game misconduct earned during the Chiefs’ game against Seattle on Nov. 19. He’s is eligible to return for Saturday’s home game against Vancouver. 

Toporowski, 20, leads the Chiefs in scoring with 15 points (7G-8A) in 13 games played.

