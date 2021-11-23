Spokane Valley man charged with 18th DUI

A man was arrested and charged with his 18th DUI violation after a vehicle he was allegedly driving was observed swerving into residential yards the night of Nov. 9, court documents say.

Scott A. Hicks had been driving that night when a resident called police and said he noticed that a truck was swerving in and out of lanes, according to the affidavit from Spokane County Superior Court.

The vehicle also was allegedly driven into bike lanes, someone’s yard, hit a trash can and then was parked in another residence’s driveway two houses away from Hick’s, court documents say. The truck was then backed out and readjusted in its parking five or six times.

Hicks has a long history with DUI violations, court documents show. He has been arrested 18 times on misdemeanor DUI counts that go back to 1998, according to the affidavit. At least four of those were in Spokane County. The last one happened Aug. 9, 2020, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Hicks is the registered owner of the truck he was allegedly driving that Nov. 9 night.