Stage listings for Nov. 26-Dec. 3 – Brad Williams, Gonzaga Snowflake Showcase, holiday ball and Contra Dance

Comedy

J.P. Sears – J..P Sears is a YouTuber and comedian whose videos have accumulated more than 300 million views. Friday and Saturday, 4:30, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Some shows are sold out. Visit spokanecomedyclub.com for available tickets. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$74. (509) 318-9998.

Brad Williams – A California native, Williams started doing standup as a teenager and has been touring since. He has appeared on “Live at Gotham,” “The Tonight Show,” Comedy Underground” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” His one-hour specials include “Fun Size” and “Daddy Issues.” Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 3 and 4, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22-$35. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Contra Dance – Traditional New England-style contra dance with the Jam Band. Dance instruction is 7:15-7:30 p.m. with open dancing at 7:15-9 p.m. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 required. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $10 general; $7 members; free ages 18 and younger. (509) 838-5667.

Gonzaga Snowflake Showcase – Featuring work from student-taught classes, academic classes and premiere works for the Gonzaga Repertory Dance Companies. Dec. 3 and 4, 7:30 p.m. Magnuson Theatre at Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. $5.

Semi-Formal Holiday Ball – Rumba lesson for beginners begins at 7 p.m. Floor opens for general dancing from 8-10 p.m. Singles or couples and dancers of all skill levels welcome. Also featuring refreshments, door prizes and mixers. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the food bank. Dec. 3, 7-10 p.m. Ponderay Events Center, 401 Bonner Mall Way, Suite E, Ponderay. $9 adults; $5 teens. (208) 263-0271

Theater

“Mean Girls” – Musical comedy. Friday and Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $39-$100. (509) 279-7000.

Ellen Travolta Presents “Saving Christmas” – Ellen Travolta, Molly Allen and Abbey Crawford will read and tell stories, sing songs and bring a little brightness to the holiday season. Directed by Troy Nickerson and accompanied by Jenny Shotwell on piano and Kristina Phillips on bass. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 19. Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $30. (208) 765-4000.

“Coming Soon…” Improv Show – Go behind the scenes as performers improvise the making of a movie based on audience suggestions. Show is rated for general audiences. Friday. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Babes in Toyland: A Musical” – Wicked Uncle Barnaby runs the toy shop with his comic-ruffian assistants, Roderigo and Gonzorgo, and he turns children into dolls and sells them for gold. Lovable Jane and Alan are his next victims. Enjoy the wonderful characters of Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary; Tom-Tom, the Piper’s Son; Jack and Jill; and Little Miss Muffet in this Christmas classic. Friday, 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17, 7 p.m. Saturday, and Dec. 4, 11 and 18, 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 5, 12, and 19, 2 p.m. School day show is Dec. 8, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Spokane Children’s Theatre, 2727 N. Madelia Ave. $16/adults; $15/senior and military; $12/ages 12 and younger. (509) 328-4886.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Spokane Symphony Special: “The Nutcracker” With State Street Ballet – The Spokane Symphony welcomes back State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara for their 10th year of dancing to Tchaikovsky’s memorable score. More than 70 local young dancers complete the cast. Conducted by Morihiko Nakahara. Led by Rodney Gustafson, artistic director of the State Street Ballet. Thursday and Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 4, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 5, 2 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $23-$96. (509) 624-1200.

“The Joy of Christmas” – Celebrate holiday magic and jubilant song offered by Northwoods Performing Arts. Dinner service available an hour before each performance. Dec. 3-4, 7 and 9-11, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 is a special Gala Night performance, serving prime rib for $35. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $12 show only adults; $10 show only children and seniors; $25 dinner and show;. (208) 448-1294.

“An Iliad” – Directed by Susan Hardie and starring Robert Tombari, this modern-day retelling of Homer’s classic uses poetry and humor to tell a story of war, loss and hope. This show is a fundraiser for 2022 production costs. Attendees can meet the staff, crew and board of directors. Proof of vaccination required. Dec. 3-5, 7 p.m. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. $30. (509) 838-9727.