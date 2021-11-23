Things to do in Spokane Nov. 26-Dec. 3 – Northwest Winterfest, MAC Holiday Kickoff and Numerica Tree Lighting

Things to do

Northwest Winterfest: Spokane Valley – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open daily, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Jan. 2. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for more information and ticket pricing. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. (509) 995-7700.

After Thanksgiving Sale – Featuring a store-wide 15% off sale, up to 70% off door-buster deals and clearance items at 30%-50% off. Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Kitchen Engine, 621 W. Mallon Ave. (509) 328-3335.

MAC Holiday Kickoff Celebration – Featuring festive lights and outdoor activities, including a vintage Crescent Department Store window display, scavenger hunt and Campbell House holiday video. Meet the Campbell’s cook, Hulda, and get one of her sugar cookies. Saturday, 4-6 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free. (509) 456-3931.

Numerica Tree Lighting – A tree-lighting ceremony and display. Featuring complimentary hot chocolate from Starbucks, food trucks, informational booths, activities for children, sing-alongs and live entertainment. Also featuring a performance of excerpts from “The Nutcracker” by Company Ballet School at 5 p.m. Countdown for the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Saturday, 4-7 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Wine Class: The Big Day Approaches, and Right Fast – Themed wine tasting. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Thai Night With Chef Lesa – Learn to make Thai yellow coconut curry with squash and veggies served over jasmine rice; pad kee mao, or drunken noodles, with vegetables, pork and spicy sauce; and Thai crunchy salad with cabbage, fresh vegetables, shredded chicken and peanut sauce dressing. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Outdoor European Christmas Market – Featuring antique and vintage items, homemade crafts and gifts, European food trucks, hot spiced mulled wine and cider, hot cocoa, live music and an appearance by Father Christmas. Inspired by Christkindlmarkts in Germany, Austria and other European countries during Advent season. Dec. 3, 4-8 p.m. and Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Purchase tickets at visitnorthidaho.com Dec. 3-4, McIntire Family Park, 9830 N. Government Way, Hayden. $7 both days; $5 Friday only.

West Central Coloring Book Party – On First Friday, join Spark Central and Eastern Washington University’s Social Aesthetics class for a night of coloring pages created by community members. There will be large pages for community participation and solo pages for continued fun. Dec. 3, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.