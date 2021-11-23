Washington State tackle Abraham Lucas accepts Senior Bowl invite

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Across 11 games and over 400 snaps this season, Washington State right tackle Abraham Lucas has yet to allow a sack or a quarterback pressure.

The Cougars’ fourth-year starter is undoubtedly headed to the pro ranks. Lucas took a major step toward that goal Tuesday, when he accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

“Draft Twitter seems to have forgotten about (WSU) OT Abraham Lucas. Not sure why,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy commented on a tweet from the Senior Bowl’s profile that announced the news. “Likely Day 1 NFL starter.”

According to Pro Football Focus’ grading scale, the 6-foot-7, 319-pound Lucas is the fourth-best tackle in all of college football.

The Everett native has started 41 games at right tackle since his redshirt freshman season in 2018.

The Senior Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 11:30 a.m. PST at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.