In-state safety Leyton Smithson commits to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s football program received the third in-state commitment of its 2022 recruiting class Tuesday when Squalicum High product Leyton Smithson pledged to join the Cougars next season.

Smithson, a three-star recruit (247Sports), has been scouted as a safety and offensive utility player. According to SB Live, the Cougars offered him as a defensive back.

“(WSU interim coach Jake Dickert) has something going in Pullman and I want to be a part of it,” Smithson tweeted Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has been starting at quarterback this season for Squalicum of Bellingham after a standout 2020 season as a primary ball-carrier for the Mountain View Mavericks, a state-qualifying team in Idaho’s 5A classification.

Through 10 games for the Storm (8-2) – who face Tumwater on Saturday in a State 2A semifinal – Smithson has rushed for 584 yards and 12 touchdowns on 75 carries, and completed 55 of 86 passes for 713 yards and six scores, per SBLive.

Smithson accounted for 367 yards and five TDs while also starting at cornerback last week in a 62-38 playoff win over Ridgefield.

Joining Smithson in Squalicum’s backfield this year is Djouvensky Schlenbaker, another WSU commit who’s considered one of Washington’s top senior tailbacks.

“Two guys with elite speed in the backfield – that is a dangerous punch,” Ridgefield coach Scott Rice told SBLive, which which tabbed Smithson “the fastest guy on the team.”

According to 247Sports, Smithson was also offered by Idaho and Idaho State, and he garnered interest from Boise State and Eastern Washington. He committed to WSU a day after being offered.

Smithson is the Cougars’ 11th prep commit of the 2022 class.