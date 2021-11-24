King County to pay $1.25M to man assaulted in jail
UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 24, 2021
SEATTLE — King County has agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a formerly jailed man who was beaten in his sleep by a man who was placed into general population despite being in what a doctor described as a “meth-fueled rampage.”
