The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 32° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: Seagulls flocking to Coeur d’Alene lake

Mark Hendrickson took this photo of a seagull at Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d'Alene in November. "Not a large number of eagles yet but plenty of seagulls," he wrote. (Courtesy of Mark Hendrickson)
Mark Hendrickson took this photo of a seagull at Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d'Alene in November. "Not a large number of eagles yet but plenty of seagulls," he wrote. (Courtesy of Mark Hendrickson)

Mark Hendrickson took this recent photo of a seagull at Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene. “Not a large number of eagles yet but plenty of seagulls,” he wrote.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors