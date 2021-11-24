Thanksgiving weather: After snowy Tuesday, warmer-than-normal temperatures will bring rain to the Inland Northwest, including on the passes

After a light dusting of snow Tuesday, expect patchy fog today and then rain to return to the Inland Northwest on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Travel over Snoqualmie and Stevens passes can be treacherous around Thanksgiving, but warmer temperatures will bring mostly rain Thursday and Friday to those areas as well, bringing relief to many who will hit the road to see loved ones for the holiday, said Laurie Nisbet, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane.

Nisbet said today’s morning commute could be slick in some spots because of temperatures in the 20s and even teens in some places, coupled with the precipitation that fell Tuesday and did not dry overnight.

Nisbet said just under 1 inch of snow fell at the Spokane International Airport as of about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The forecast calls for patchy fog today, including areas of freezing fog before 11 a.m. in the Spokane area. Nisbet said rain could fall by Thursday afternoon and to expect a rain/snow mix in colder areas like northern Spokane County. She said that wintry mix will transition to only rain.

The rain will stick around through most of Friday, Nisbet said, and then move out that afternoon or evening before possibly returning Saturday.

“The good news is that it’s going to be warm enough that it should all be rain,” Nisbet said. “By late Thursday night into Friday morning, it should all transition to rain.”

Temperatures are expected to creep into the 40s Thursday and Friday and into the low 50s for the weekend.

“(It’ll be) nice for people if they’re out there putting Christmas lights on,” Nisbet said.

She said the normal high temperature for Spokane this time of year is the mid-to upper 30s.

Nisbet said the expected warmer temperatures are a result of a ridge in the area that creates southerly winds, which will usher in slightly warmer temperatures than what Spokane normally sees this time of year.

As for Snoqualmie and Stevens passes, Nisbet said brief snow could fall Wednesday but it will shift to rain Thursday and Friday. She said there could be brief periods of “moderate to heavy” rain on the two passes Thursday night into Friday morning.

Sherman Pass could see some snow, but not “significant amounts” for Thanksgiving travel, Nisbet said.

In Idaho, Fourth of July Pass will be dry today but then snow will move in late Thursday morning or afternoon. A snow or rain/snow mix will continue through Thursday night and transition to rain Friday morning. Expect that moisture to continue the rest of the weekend on the pass, Nisbet said.