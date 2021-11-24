Tyranny in pursuit of ‘liberty’

A word that comes up often among the disaffected right these days is “tyranny,” defined as “cruel and oppressive government or rule.” Donald Trump, they say, hears of their oppression, believes them. Perhaps few others of political stature hear because their claim of tyranny is ludicrous.

The United States was born of patriots in an English colony rising up against taxation without representation. Recognizing that all men are created equal, with rights unalienable, those patriots overcame oppression and formed a new government, of the people, for the people, by the people, built on the proposition that all men are created equal.

A shining idea in theory but tarnished in practice. Our government’s history of oppressing Native American and Blacks, for example, continues even today. If you’re looking for true examples of tyranny, you need look no further. Yet the promise, the possibility, still shines.

When the Southern gentry cried “tyranny!” and seceded from the union in 1860, they sought not to end oppression, but its continuation. So today.

Theirs is the fear of losing privilege.

Most of those crying for liberty today have the vote, the ability to run for office of trust. The right to share their ideals and ideas and let the electorate render judgment at the ballot box.

But when they can’t win an election, they attempt to change voting laws. Crying “liberty!” they seek to impose tyranny.

Mike Weland

Bonners Ferry