Woman injured in northeast Spokane shooting
UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 24, 2021
A woman appears to have non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in northeast Spokane.
The shooting, which was near Cook Street and Wabash Avenue, does not appear to be random and preliminary information suggests a drug transaction may have precipitated it, according to a Spokane Police Department Facebook post. The woman was taken to a local hospital.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2021-20201724.
