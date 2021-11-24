The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman injured in northeast Spokane shooting

UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 24, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A woman appears to have non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in northeast Spokane.

The shooting, which was near Cook Street and Wabash Avenue, does not appear to be random and preliminary information suggests a drug transaction may have precipitated it, according to a Spokane Police Department Facebook post. The woman was taken to a local hospital. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2021-20201724.

