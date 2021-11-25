10 under $10 for Nov. 26-Dec. 3 – Winter Wonderland Market, Desperate8s, Lindy and Safari

1 Winter Wonderland Market – 10 a.m. Saturday, Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St. The Wonder Building’s Saturday market takes a wintery turn featuring live music, movies, arts, gifts, Christmas trees and complimentary hot cocoa among other treats. A portion of proceeds from these events will benefit the Wishing Star Foundation. For more information, visit wondermarketspokane.com. Admission: FREE

2 “Coming Soon …” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Performers improvise the making of a movie based on audience suggestions, Fridays through November. The show is rated for general audiences. Masks required. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com. Admission: $8

3 Desperate8s – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues-rock group the Desperate8s returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

4 Lindy – 9 p.m. Friday, Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. Rock group Lindy visits Baby Bar with Big Raffle. This event is for ages 21 and older. Proof of vaccination and mask required. For more information, visit Baby Bar on Facebook. Admission: $5

5 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com, and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

6 Blake Braley – 8 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

7 T-180 – 8 p.m. Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Punk rock group T-180 visits Lucky You Lounge with Gotu Gotu and Dark White Light. This event is for ages 21 and older. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (professionally administered) within 48 hours from the time of entry to the venue will be required. For more information, visit luckyyoulounge.com. Admission: $10

8 Heather King Band – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. The Heather King Band will perform covers from a wide range of genres at Moose Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit Heather King Band on Facebook. Admission: FREE

9 Dangerous Type – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. Four-piece rock and classic rock cover band Dangerous Type will perform at Curley’s Hauser Junction. For more information, visit Dangerous Type on Facebook. Admission: FREE

10 Loose Gazoonz – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Rock and classic rock group Loose Gazoonz will perform live at the Moose Lounge. For more information, visit Loose Gazoonz or the Moose Lounge on Facebook. Admission: FREE