In brief: Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation offers Letter from Santa

From local and staff reports

The Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation Department has once again teamed up with Santa and his elves to offer families the opportunity to request a letter from Santa for their children, a news release from the Parks Department said. Those interested can visit spokanevalley.org/letterfromsanta where free printable activities will be displayed.

To learn more about this service, register a child, provide a mailing address and answer a few questions to help customize the letter. The last day to register is Dec. 10. Letters are expected to arrive in mailboxes by Dec. 16.

For more information, or if you registered and didn’t receive a letter by Dec. 17, please call the Parks office at (509) 720-5200.

Celebration of Lights returns to City Hall

This year’s Greater Spokane Valley Rotary Club’s Celebration of Lights will feature holiday music from the Ridgeline High School Marching Band and the Central Valley High School Choir, a reading from the classic book “The Night Before Christmas” by members of the City Council, a visit from Santa Claus and a ceremonial lighting of the tree.

The event will talk place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Spokane Valley City Hall, 10210 E. Sprague Ave.

Parking will be available in the City Hall parking lot and an adjacent lot. Valleyfest princesses will distribute candy canes at the event thanks to event sponsors.