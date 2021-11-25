The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 43° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Entertainment

Stage Left Theater returns with ‘An Iliad’

Stage Left Theater is located at 108 W. Third Ave. downtown. (Stage Left Theater)
Stage Left Theater is located at 108 W. Third Ave. downtown. (Stage Left Theater)
By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013

From staff reports

After more than one year online, Stage Left Theater will resume live, in-person performances with its production of Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s “An Iliad” the first weekend in December.

Directed by Susan Hardie, “An Iliad” mixes ancient and modern settings as the Poet (Robert Tombari) “relives a story of war, loss and hope … a tale that seems to repeat in every age of our existence.”

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 4 and 5 at 108 W. Third Ave. The audience is limited to 50 seats each night. Proof of vaccination is required. For more information, visit stagelefttheater.org. Admission: $30.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.