Stage Left Theater returns with ‘An Iliad’
Thu., Nov. 25, 2021
From staff reports
After more than one year online, Stage Left Theater will resume live, in-person performances with its production of Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s “An Iliad” the first weekend in December.
Directed by Susan Hardie, “An Iliad” mixes ancient and modern settings as the Poet (Robert Tombari) “relives a story of war, loss and hope … a tale that seems to repeat in every age of our existence.”
Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 4 and 5 at 108 W. Third Ave. The audience is limited to 50 seats each night. Proof of vaccination is required. For more information, visit stagelefttheater.org. Admission: $30.
