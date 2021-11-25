Troopers: Ephrata man struck by vehicle dies of injuries
UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 25, 2021
A 63-year-old Ephrata man who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died of his injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Rubio A. Angel died Wednesday at Harborview Medical Center. Troopers said he was struck Nov. 7 by a vehicle driven by 84-year-old Ephrata woman Martha E. Devine.
The crash was reported around 11:20 a.m. along D Street NE near Second Avenue.
According to the crash report, troopers said Angel – who was walking near the bicycle lane – and Devine were heading north along D Street NE. While approaching Second Avenue, Devine’s vehicle drifted into the bicycle lane and struck Angel, troopers said.
There are no charges at this time. The crash is still under investigation, troopers said Thursday.
