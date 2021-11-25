What’s Worth Watching: ‘Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,’ ‘Becoming Cousteau,’ ‘Encanto,’ ‘House of Gucci’ and ‘Hawkeye’

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first film’s release, TBS and Cartoon Network present “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,” the ultimate Harry Potter trivia competition. Academy Award winner Helen Mirren hosts as two new teams of Harry Potter super-fans put their extensive knowledge of the films, books and beyond to the test each week. The first episode of the four-part series premieres Sunday on TBS.

‘Becoming Cousteau’ (2021)

Directed by Liz Garbus, the documentary follows the life of environmentalist explorer Jacques Cousteau from his childhood passion for diving and the oceans through a decorated career with the French navy and on through his work in underwater cinematography and contributions to conservation efforts. “Becoming Cousteau” is available on Disney+.

‘Encanto’ (2021)

Set in rural Colombia, Disney’s “Encanto” follows the Madrigal family and the “enchanted” home in which they live. Since the “casita” suddenly came to life, years previous, every child born in the house has developed a magical gift; every child, that is, except Maribel. But when the magic begins to fail, Maribel might just become the family’s only chance at saving their beloved casita and the magic it holds. “Encanto” is available on Disney+.

‘House of Gucci’ (2021)

Marrying Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) left Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) surrounded by a level of wealth, style and power few could ever understand. She may not have had their blood, but she had their ambition. Frustrated by the patriarchal family’s adherence to tradition, Patrizia sets about securing her place by, it would seem, any means necessary. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film also stars Jared Leto and Al Pacino. “House of Gucci” is now in theaters.

‘Hawkeye’ (2021)

The latest in Marvel’s rollout of superhero spinoffs, “Hawkeye” follows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his archer protégé, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Still reeling from the ramifications of Thanos’ catastrophic snap, the two set off on a mission to tie up loose ends left over from Barton’s time as Ronin. If all goes as planned, Barton and Bishop will be home in time for Christmas. “Hawkeye” is available on Disney+.