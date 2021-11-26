At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 26, 2021
Associated Press
TACOMA – Authorities say shots were fired Friday evening near a food court at a mall in Tacoma.
At least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall, Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said.
The News Tribune reports people called 911 just after 7 p.m. to say multiple shots were fired.
Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.
More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol were on scene.
“We’re sending people inside to do a coordinated search,” Moss said.
The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.