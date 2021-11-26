Regarding the recent articles and letters on the GU women’s basketball team kneeling, what Coach Fortier and supporters miss is not only the philosophical disagreement people have of the practice, but its occurrence in front of a captive audience seeking sports entertainment and NOT socio-political views of athletes living The Dream in our country.

Furthermore, fans have a right to express their opinion at athletic events by cheering or jeering, clapping or booing, attending or cancelling. The athletes and coaches are performers on a public stage, after all.

The continuous blather, in my opinion, by athletes, show biz personalities, media pundits and politicians on social injustice, police brutality, systemic racism etc. etc. etc. is nonsensical given the socio-economic and political advances made by all minorities in this country in the past 50 years. As an immigrant to this country, I challenge Fortier and her players to find a better system elsewhere on this planet. That’s why millions have come to this country in the past, and will continue to do so in the future.

America is represented by the flag and national anthem. Fortunately, we all are granted an opinion on the matter.

Joseph Harari

Spokane