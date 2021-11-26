Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Find a better system

Regarding the recent articles and letters on the GU women’s basketball team kneeling, what Coach Fortier and supporters miss is not only the philosophical disagreement people have of the practice, but its occurrence in front of a captive audience seeking sports entertainment and NOT socio-political views of athletes living The Dream in our country.

Furthermore, fans have a right to express their opinion at athletic events by cheering or jeering, clapping or booing, attending or cancelling. The athletes and coaches are performers on a public stage, after all.

The continuous blather, in my opinion, by athletes, show biz personalities, media pundits and politicians on social injustice, police brutality, systemic racism etc. etc. etc. is nonsensical given the socio-economic and political advances made by all minorities in this country in the past 50 years. As an immigrant to this country, I challenge Fortier and her players to find a better system elsewhere on this planet. That’s why millions have come to this country in the past, and will continue to do so in the future.

America is represented by the flag and national anthem. Fortunately, we all are granted an opinion on the matter.

Joseph Harari

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430