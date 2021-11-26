Moses Lake students protest response to alleged sexual assault

By Cheryl Schweizer Columbia Basin Herald

Up to 100 Moses Lake High School students marched from the high school to the Moses Lake School District offices Wednesday morning, protesting what they said is an inadequate response to allegations of sexual assault by students against other students, and bringing awareness to the issue.

Taylor Garza, a MLHS student and one of the march organizers, said she had heard of allegations of assault at MLHS, and the marchers believed the response of MLHS and district officials hasn’t addressed their concerns.

Calls to the Moses Lake School District superintendent’s office were not returned by press time.

Garza said incidents of assault and harassment that led to the protest have occurred on campus at MLHS, as well as off campus. Garza also said the marchers want school district officials to acknowledge the problem and ensure there are repercussions. Jenna Jolley, another MLHS student who helped organize the march, said the marchers believed the response of the authorities, both at school and in the community, was dismissive.

However, Moses Lake Police Department Chief Kevin Fuhr said Wednesday the MLPD school resource officer heard Tuesday from who was believed to be a third-party source about an assault that occurred two months ago, perhaps off campus. Fuhr also said the officer was trying to figure out if the allegations were true and where the alleged assault happened, and the MLPD likely would know more after the weekend.