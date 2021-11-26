NO. 5 DUKE 84, NO. 1 GONZAGA 81
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 26, 2021
(5) Duke 84, (1) Gonzaga 81
FG FT Reb
DUKE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Banchero 30 8-17 2-3 1-5 2 2 21
Moore 37 6-10 7-10 0-6 6 2 20
Williams 29 8-9 1-2 3-9 0 4 17
Keels 38 2-11 1-4 0-4 6 3 6
Roach 34 3-13 3-4 1-2 1 0 9
Baker 14 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 6
John 11 2-3 1-2 1-2 0 3 5
Griffin 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-67 15-25 6-29 15 15 84
Percentages: FG .463, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Banchero 3-8, Baker 2-3, Moore 1-2, Keels 1-5, Williams 0-1, Roach 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 5). Turnovers: 8 (Keels 3, Moore 3, Baker, Banchero). Steals: 11 (Moore 4, Baker 2, Williams 2, Banchero, John, Keels). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb
GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 29 8-13 0-0 3-7 0 3 16
Timme 27 7-13 3-4 0-5 5 4 17
Bolton 33 6-12 0-0 0-6 2 3 15
Nembhard 38 2-7 2-3 1-8 11 3 6
Strawther 36 8-16 1-2 3-10 1 5 20
Watson 20 2-2 1-2 1-2 2 4 5
Hickman 9 1-1 0-0 0-2 1 0 2
Perry 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sallis 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 34-64 7-11 8-41 22 24 81
Percentages: FG .531, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Bolton 3-7, Strawther 3-7, Timme 0-1, Holmgren 0-3, Nembhard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmgren 3, Watson). Turnovers: 17 (Nembhard 6, Timme 5, Holmgren 3, Watson 2, Bolton). Steals: 5 (Nembhard 4, Strawther). Technical Fouls: None.
