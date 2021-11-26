Updates: Washington State takes on Washington, looking for first Apple Cup win since 2012
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 26, 2021
Pregame
Washington State travels to Seattle to play the 113th Apple Cup against Washington today at 5 p.m. on FS1.
The Cougars (6-5, 5-3 Pac-12) are lead by interim coach Jake Dickert, while the Huskies (4-7, 3-5) have interim Bob Gregory at the helm, after both teams fired their head coaches earlier in the season.
WSU hasn’t won the annual rivalry since 2012, and haven’t won it in Seattle since 2007. Suddenly the stakes are even higher for the Cougars after Oregon lost to Utah last weekend – a WSU win, and an Oregon State win over the Ducks tomorrow would lift the Cougars into the Pac-12 Championship game.
WSU is a one point favorite according to Vegas Insider Consensus.
Series history
UW holds a 74-32-6 series lead over WSU, dating back to a 5-5 tie in when the teams first met in 1900.
The Huskies have dominated the series in recent years, winning the last seven meetings and 10 of the last 11.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
More on the Cougs
