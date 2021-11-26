Cache Reset
Sports >  WSU football

Updates: Washington State takes on Washington, looking for first Apple Cup win since 2012

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 26, 2021

Pregame

Washington State travels to Seattle to play the 113th Apple Cup against Washington today at 5 p.m. on FS1.

The Cougars (6-5, 5-3 Pac-12) are lead by interim coach Jake Dickert, while the Huskies (4-7, 3-5) have interim Bob Gregory at the helm, after both teams fired their head coaches earlier in the season.

WSU hasn’t won the annual rivalry since 2012, and haven’t won it in Seattle since 2007. Suddenly the stakes are even higher for the Cougars after Oregon lost to Utah last weekend – a WSU win, and an Oregon State win over the Ducks tomorrow would lift the Cougars into the Pac-12 Championship game.

WSU is a one point favorite according to Vegas Insider Consensus.

 

Series history

UW holds a 74-32-6 series lead over WSU, dating back to a 5-5 tie in when the teams first met in 1900.

The Huskies have dominated the series in recent years, winning the last seven meetings and 10 of the last 11.

 

Team stats

Scoring WSU UW
Points Per Game 27.4 22.3
Points Allowed Per Game 25.3 21.1
Total Yards 384.4 334.6
     Yards Passing 261.2 228.2
     Yards Rushing 123.2 106.5
Yards Allowed 395.3 326.3
     Pass Yards Allowed 219.9 134.1
     Rush Yards Allowed 175.4 192.2

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int.
Jayden de Laura (WSU) 310-193 2,506 23 9
Dylan Morris (UW) 363-220 2,458 14 12
RUSHING Carries Yards TD
Max Borghi (WSU) 138 751 10
Sean McGrew (UW) 107 431 8
RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD
Calvin Jackson Jr. (WSU) 57 887 7
Jalen McMillan (UW) 36 439 3

Game preview

