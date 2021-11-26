Updates: Washington State takes on Washington, looking for first Apple Cup win since 2012

Pregame

Washington State travels to Seattle to play the 113th Apple Cup against Washington today at 5 p.m. on FS1.

The Cougars (6-5, 5-3 Pac-12) are lead by interim coach Jake Dickert, while the Huskies (4-7, 3-5) have interim Bob Gregory at the helm, after both teams fired their head coaches earlier in the season.

WSU hasn’t won the annual rivalry since 2012, and haven’t won it in Seattle since 2007. Suddenly the stakes are even higher for the Cougars after Oregon lost to Utah last weekend – a WSU win, and an Oregon State win over the Ducks tomorrow would lift the Cougars into the Pac-12 Championship game.

WSU is a one point favorite according to Vegas Insider Consensus.

Series history

UW holds a 74-32-6 series lead over WSU, dating back to a 5-5 tie in when the teams first met in 1900.

The Huskies have dominated the series in recent years, winning the last seven meetings and 10 of the last 11.

Team stats

Scoring WSU UW Points Per Game 27.4 22.3 Points Allowed Per Game 25.3 21.1 Total Yards 384.4 334.6 Yards Passing 261.2 228.2 Yards Rushing 123.2 106.5 Yards Allowed 395.3 326.3 Pass Yards Allowed 219.9 134.1 Rush Yards Allowed 175.4 192.2

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. Jayden de Laura (WSU) 310-193 2,506 23 9 Dylan Morris (UW) 363-220 2,458 14 12 RUSHING Carries Yards TD Max Borghi (WSU) 138 751 10 Sean McGrew (UW) 107 431 8 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Calvin Jackson Jr. (WSU) 57 887 7 Jalen McMillan (UW) 36 439 3

Game preview

‘It’s not about what the past record is’: Washington State playing for more than payback in Apple Cup For Washington State, there is much hinging on the outcome of Friday’s long-awaited Apple Cup. | Read more »

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Washington Don’t take your eyes off … | Read more »

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Washington SEATTLE – Set aside for a moment all the noise surrounding this rivalry game – its mostly one-sided history, its anxious build-up and all the annual smack talk. | Read more »

More on the Cougs

Commentary: Motivated Washington State has best chance in years to fill vacant Apple Cup trophy case A few presidential administrations ago, back when Washington State’s football operations facility was new, former Director of Athletics Bill Moos did his best impression of an MTV Cribs walk-through (forgive the dated reference but, again, this was 2014). | Read more »

‘All of them are focused’: Looking back at the most impactful Apple Cup performers among active Washington State players SEATTLE – Washington State comes to the West Side with a fresh coaching staff – inexperienced in this rivalry – and a fairly new-look roster compared to the last time the Cougars lined up against Washington for the Apple Cup. | Read more »