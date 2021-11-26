Washington State 40, Washington 13
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 26, 2021
Washington St. 10 3 10 17 – 40
Washington 0 7 0 6 – 13
WSU–Borghi 32 run (Janikowski kick), 11:27.
WSU–FG Janikowski 31, 4:16.
WSU–FG Janikowski 25, 6:32.
UW–Pleasant 10 run (Henry kick), 1:31.
WSU–Borghi 1 run (Janikowski kick), 7:37.
WSU–FG Janikowski 41, 3:55.
WSU–McIntosh 2 run (Janikowski kick), 14:23.
UW–Odunze 16 pass from Huard (pass failed), 11:55.
WSU–FG Janikowski 39, 8:35.
WSU–Marsh 28 interception return (Janikowski kick), 8:23.
WSU UW
First downs 25 12
Total Net Yards 454 200
Rushes-yards 41-209 14-10
Passing 245 190
Punt Returns 2-2 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-22 3-71
Interceptions Ret. 4-104 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-32-0 17-31-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-13
Punts 1-49.0 4-54.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 10-95 3-41
Time of Possession 41:25 18:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Washington St., Borghi 22-129, McIntosh 16-49, de Laura 3-31. Washington, Pleasant 8-34, McGrew 3-3, Sunday 1-(minus 2), Huard 2-(minus 25).
PASSING–Washington St., de Laura 27-32-0-245. Washington, Huard 17-31-4-190.
RECEIVING–Washington St., Stribling 7-57, Ca.Jackson 6-68, Ollie 5-68, Harris 5-23, McIntosh 2-16, Borghi 2-13. Washington, Odunze 3-69, McMillan 3-31, Pleasant 3-18, Polk 2-41, Westover 2-12, McGrew 2-10, Culp 2-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Washington St., Janikowski 48.
