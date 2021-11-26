The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 26, 2021

Washington State 40, Washington 13

Washington St. 10 3 10 17 – 40

Washington 0 7 0 6 – 13

WSU–Borghi 32 run (Janikowski kick), 11:27.

WSU–FG Janikowski 31, 4:16.

WSU–FG Janikowski 25, 6:32.

UW–Pleasant 10 run (Henry kick), 1:31.

WSU–Borghi 1 run (Janikowski kick), 7:37.

WSU–FG Janikowski 41, 3:55.

WSU–McIntosh 2 run (Janikowski kick), 14:23.

UW–Odunze 16 pass from Huard (pass failed), 11:55.

WSU–FG Janikowski 39, 8:35.

WSU–Marsh 28 interception return (Janikowski kick), 8:23.

WSU UW

First downs 25 12

Total Net Yards 454 200

Rushes-yards 41-209 14-10

Passing 245 190

Punt Returns 2-2 0-0

Kickoff Returns 1-22 3-71

Interceptions Ret. 4-104 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 27-32-0 17-31-4

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-13

Punts 1-49.0 4-54.5

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 10-95 3-41

Time of Possession 41:25 18:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Washington St., Borghi 22-129, McIntosh 16-49, de Laura 3-31. Washington, Pleasant 8-34, McGrew 3-3, Sunday 1-(minus 2), Huard 2-(minus 25).

PASSING–Washington St., de Laura 27-32-0-245. Washington, Huard 17-31-4-190.

RECEIVING–Washington St., Stribling 7-57, Ca.Jackson 6-68, Ollie 5-68, Harris 5-23, McIntosh 2-16, Borghi 2-13. Washington, Odunze 3-69, McMillan 3-31, Pleasant 3-18, Polk 2-41, Westover 2-12, McGrew 2-10, Culp 2-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Washington St., Janikowski 48.

