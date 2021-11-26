Washington State’s thin secondary to face Washington’s true freshman quarterback

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

SEATTLE – A thin Washington State secondary will square off against a highly regarded true freshman quarterback in Sam Huard, who’s making his first-career start for Washington.

The Cougs’ defensive backfield will be without safety Daniel Isom, a graduate student who’s started every game this season. Rotational cornerback Chau Smith-Wade was also absent from DB warm-ups before the Apple Cup kicked off Friday at Husky Stadium.

Buffalo transfer Tyrone Hill Jr. will start in Isom’s stead. To make up for Smith-Wade’s absence, WSU will add reps for transfer corners Kaleb Ford-Dement (Old Dominion) and Chris Jackson (Michigan State), both of whom have seen sporadic playing time this year.

“We’ve been pretty healthy throughout the year, but this is football,” WSU interim coach Jake Dickert said earlier this week, noting that Isom and Smith-Wade were “doubtful” to play. “Guys gotta be ready to go. Being a backup can be one of the hardest things on the team. These guys have stayed ready for their moment and they’re going to get it.”

The Huskies announced about 20 minutes before the game that Huard would be starting instead of redshirt freshman Dylan Morris, who’s been hit-and-miss throughout the season.

Huard was a five-star recruit out of Kennedy Catholic and regarded by ESPN as the No. 1 pro-style QB prospect in the nation. UW fans roared in approval when the jumbotron announced Huard as the team’s starter.

WSU will be without senior center Brian Greene, who played last weekend after missing the Oregon game because of “personal matters,” Dickert said then.