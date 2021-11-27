Gonzaga women outshoot Eastern Illinois, remain unbeaten in Rainbow Wahine Showdown
UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 27, 2021
For the second consecutive game at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown, the Gonzaga women got off to a fast start Saturday and cruised to a 74-53 win over Eastern Illinois.
The Zags used some familiar weapons – dominance on the boards and superior depth – to beat the Panthers of the Ohio Valley Conference.
GU (5-1) also had its best outside shooting effort of the season, going 13 for 28 from beyond the arc.
Leading the way was backup guard Kaylynne Truong, who had a game-high 17 points while making 5 of 6 shots from long range.
One day earlier, Truong was 1 for 7 from the field in the Zags’ win over Utah.
“We shared the ball really well against a pressure defense,” coach Lisa Fortier said.
“That’s how we pass when we’re at our best.”
Truong’s sister, Kayleigh, had 11 points while making 3 of 4 from long range. She also had five assists.
Gonzaga also dominated inside, outrebounding the shorter Panthers 48-28. Anamaria Virjoghe led the way with seven boards.
The Zags will play host Hawaii on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Illinois (4-2) dropped its second consecutive game after winning its first four.
Gonzaga got off to a fast start, leading 9-0 after 3 minutes. Eastern Illinois responded with a pair of quick 3-pointers to get within 13-10.
Gonzaga recovered to take a 23-13 lead after the first quarter.
Gonzaga made 10 of its first 15 shots.
With no GU player seeing more than 23 minutes, Fortier got 36 points from her bench; 27 came from Truong and Ejim, who entered the tournament as the Zags’ top scorers.
Leading 34-25 at halftime, the Zags scored the first six points of the third quarter to take control.
Eastern Illinois twice got within 12, but on both occasions Kaylynne Truong answered with a 3-pointer.
“It was a good effort by our team,” Fortier said. “I thought we had really good first and third quarters.”
The only thing GU didn’t do well was defend the 3-pointer.
Eastern Illinois made 10 of 22 outside shots to stay in the game into the third quarter.
