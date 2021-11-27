Missing Montana man killed in crash in Idaho, police say
UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 27, 2021
Associated Press
BOISE – Idaho State Police say that a driver killed in car crash, on Friday night in Boise County, has been identified as a missing Montana man.
The driver of the single-car rollover crash on State Highway 21 has been identified as Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, KBOI-TV reported.
Police say Lopez, 71, was traveling south when his pickup left the edge of the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. He died at the scene.
The Boise County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by a private helicopter crew to search the area after Lopez’s cell phone had pinged a nearby cell tower.
Lopez had been reported missing on Nov. 10 after he left Missoula to head to Caldwell, Idaho.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
