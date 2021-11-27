On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 27, 2021
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
7:30 a.m.: ESPN Invitational: North Texas vs. Drake ESPNU
9 a.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall FS1
11 a.m.: Eastern Michigan at DePaul FS1
3 p.m.: Villanova at La Salle ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: ESPN Invitational: Miami vs. Alabama ESPNU
5 p.m.: HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk State ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: HBCU Challenge: Grambling vs. Morgan State ESPNU
Football, CFL
10 a.m.: East Division Playoff: Montreal at Hamilton ………………ESPN2
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Denver CBS
1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Green Bay Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Cleveland at Baltimore NBC
Golf
11:30 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Golf
Hockey, NHL
3 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers NHL
Horse racing, NYRA
8:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, MLS conference playoffs
Noon: Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake ABC
2:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Nashville SC ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
1:30 p.m.: Rainbow Wahine Showcase: Gonzaga vs. Hawaii 790-AM
Football, NFL
9:30 a.m.: Tennessee at New England 1510-AM
1 p.m.: Minnesota at San Francisco 1510-AM
4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Baltimore 1080-AM
All events subject to change
