UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 27, 2021

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

7:30 a.m.: ESPN Invitational: North Texas vs. Drake ESPNU

9 a.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall FS1

11 a.m.: Eastern Michigan at DePaul FS1

3 p.m.: Villanova at La Salle ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Invitational: Miami vs. Alabama ESPNU

5 p.m.: HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk State ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: HBCU Challenge: Grambling vs. Morgan State ESPNU

Football, CFL

10 a.m.: East Division Playoff: Montreal at Hamilton ………………ESPN2

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Denver CBS

1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Green Bay Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Cleveland at Baltimore NBC

Golf

11:30 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Golf

Hockey, NHL

3 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers NHL

Horse racing, NYRA

8:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, MLS conference playoffs

Noon: Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake ABC

2:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Nashville SC ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

1:30 p.m.: Rainbow Wahine Showcase: Gonzaga vs. Hawaii 790-AM

Football, NFL

9:30 a.m.: Tennessee at New England 1510-AM

1 p.m.: Minnesota at San Francisco 1510-AM

4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Baltimore 1080-AM

All events subject to change

