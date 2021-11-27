Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Plan for light rail

Responding to letter from Mr. Teich supporting light rail (“Infrastructure here should mean light rail,” Nov. 23).

Creating infrastructure for light rail in any area of the country faces the same challenge as share-the-ride lots of years past. A passenger needs additional transportation at each end of the ride. One cannot use their personal vehicle to get to the terminal. The crime at any parking area is ongoing and expensive. Often referred to as “midnight auto parts,” getting off public transportation to find your vehicle stolen or vandalized saves no money.

Until the crime problem is dealt with, the train will run empty. Only in heavily populated areas with reliable public transport to and from rail terminals will ridership sustain the investment. We have seen a simple rail trestle up in Stevens County struggle for completion the last few months. That is a couple hundred feet costing millions.

If light rail is to be more than a jobs program, proper planning for public transport at both end of the line should come first.

Carlos Weber

Northport

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430