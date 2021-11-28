Family Calendar for Nov. 29-Dec. 6 – Santa Express, Northwest Winterfest, Jurassic Quest and Totally Tubular Tuesdays

Santa Express – Children ages 4-12 can shop for gifts, $1-$10, for their loved ones with the help of a Santa Express Elf. An online store is also available at santaexpress.org. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 23. Located in the previous Mobius location at River Park Square. All proceeds benefit Vanessa Behan. River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave. (509) 415-3506.

Northwest Winterfest: Spokane Valley – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open daily, 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 2. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for more information and ticket pricing. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. (509) 995-7700.

Get Ready for Kindergarten – Using books and hands-on activities via Zoom, practice skills that will prepare children for reading, writing and more. Registration closes Monday. This is a four-session course. Dec. 6, 7, 8 and 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 4-5 and their caregivers. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/event for more information and to register. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Online Pajama Story Time – Featuring picture books with interactive elements. Open to children ages 1-5 and their guardians. Register at bit.ly/2EePWBa. Monday, 10:30-11 a.m. Presented by Spark Central. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Bilingual Story Time – Featuring songs and stories in Spanish and English. Open to children ages 10-12. Hosted on Zoom. Monday, 2:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Monday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Totally Tubular Tuesdays – Tuesday: “Gremlins,” rated PG, 106 minutes; Dec. 7: “A Christmas Story,” rated PG, 93 minutes; Dec. 14: “Elf,” rated PG, 97 minutes; Dec. 21: “Polar Express,” rated G, 100 minutes. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Teen Write-In – A Discord group for teens participating in National Novel Writing Month to support each other and share ideas. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Gnome Holiday Ornaments – Create a festive gnome ornament with a pointy hat. Register at scld.org, Wednesday-Dec. 13. Supplies available for pickup Dec. 16-22. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

SHRD Pediatric COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination Clinic – Appointments are required. Open to the community for ages 5-18. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the seasonal flu vaccine will be available. Schedule an appointment at srhd.org/events. Available at several dates and locations. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.: Ferris High School, 3020 E. 27th Ave. Dec. 8, 2:30-5 p.m.: Trent Elementary, 3303 N. Pines Road. Dec. 9, 4-6:30 p.m.: Cheney High School, 460 N. Sixth St., Cheney. (509) 324-1500.

Wonder Wednesdays Storytime – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Digital Art Club – Learn about digital design using programs like Photoshop, Procreate and Illustrator. No prior experience required. Tools provided. Open to children in fourth through eighth grades. Wednesday, 3-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Live at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Thursday. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Glowforge: Holiday Ornaments – Create a personalized ornament with the Glowforge laser printer. For more information and to register, visit scld.org. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 3-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Outdoor European Christmas Market – Featuring antique and vintage items, homemade crafts and gifts, European food trucks, hot spiced mulled wine and cider, hot cocoa, live music and an appearance by Father Christmas. Inspired by Christkindlmarkts in Germany, Austria and other European countries during Advent season. Friday, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Purchase tickets at visitnorthidaho.com. McIntire Family Park, 9830 N. Government Way, Hayden. $7 both days; $5 Friday only.

Jurassic Quest – Walk among more than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs. General admission includes access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows. For addition pricing, to purchase tickets or for more information, visit jurassicquest.com/events/spokane-wa. Friday, 1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $19-$22 children and adults; $18-$20 seniors; free children ages 2 and younger. (509) 279-7000.

First Chapter Fridays – Miss Mandi reads the first chapter of a book and discusses the latest additions at the Coeur d’Alene Library. Friday, 4-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Glittered and Painted Ornaments: Crafts for Kids and Adults – Using paint and glitter, children and their adults can craft wooden ornaments for the holidays. Snacks, juice and supplies provided. Friday, 5-6 p.m. The Plant Project, 7413 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley. $15. (509) 383-8020.

West Central Coloring Book Party – On First Friday, join Spark Central and Eastern Washington University’s Social Aesthetics class for a night of coloring pages created by community members. There will be large pages for community participation and solo pages for continued fun. Friday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Millwood Community Tree Lighting – Tree lighting begins at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies available. Featuring music and an appearance by Santa. WinterFest Christmas Market operates from 4-7 p.m. Friday. Inland Empire Paper Company, 3320 N. Argonne Road, Millwood. Free. (509) 891-9173.

HUB Drive-in Movies Double Feature – 5 p.m.: “Elf” directed by Jon Favreau. Rated PG. 97 minutes; 7:15 p.m.: “Home Alone” directed by Chris Columbus. Rated PG. 103 minutes. Tickets available at hubsportscenter.org/drive-in-movies. Saturday, HUB Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. $20 car. (509) 927-0602.

North Idaho Christian School’s 37th Annual Christmas Market – Featuring more than 55 vendors, live music, a cake walk, raffle prizes, food and more. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. North Idaho Christian School, 251 W. Miles Ave., Hayden Lake, Idaho. Free admission.

Santa Breakfast and Photos – A pancake breakfast with eggs, sausage, juice, hot chocolate, applesauce and coffee served by Santa and his elves. Featuring live Christmas music on steel drums by Taylor Belote, professional photos, children’s activities and gifts. Masks required except when eating. Breakfast: $4 children ages 5-12; $8 ages 13 and older; free children ages 4 and younger. Photos: $10. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. (509) 535-0803.

Deck the Falls Craft Faire – Featuring local vendors, a Christmas tree raffle, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, a chili cookoff and cookie contest and more. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Cutter Theatre, 302 Park St., Metaline Falls. Free admission. (509) 446-4108.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Jackbox Games for Teens – Play Jackbox games with other teens via Discord. Open to children ages 13-18. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Sunday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Youth Workshop: Snowman Pinch Pot – Open to children ages 8-11. Create and glaze a snowman pinch pot. Taught by Alydia Grover. Dec. 6 and 13, 6-8 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 930-1876.