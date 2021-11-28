NFL Locals: Kendrick Bourne raises eyebrows with highlight play, catches two touchdowns in win over Titans

By Jason Shoot The Spokesman-Review

The first touchdown pass caught by Kendrick Bourne gave New England a lead it would never relinquish.

His second touchdown certainly raised some eyebrows, too.

The Eastern Washington product reeled in a pair of TD receptions as part of a five-catch, 61-yard output in a 36-13 home win against Tennessee.

Bourne caught a 4-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter for a 7-0 Patriots lead.

In the fourth quarter, Bourne took a catch over the middle, bounced outside and eluded Titans defenders as he tiptoed down the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown that gave New England a 26-13 advantage.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (EWU) added seven catches and 96 yards to his league-leading season totals, but he was held out of the end zone for the third consecutive week in a 36-28 loss at Green Bay. Kupp, who also attempted a pass that fell incomplete against the Packers, has 92 catches this season for 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) seems to be in the right place at the right time for the Panthers this year. Luvu scooped up his third fumble recovery in the past four games – diving to the ground and popping up for a 28-yard return – to set Carolina up for a 41-yard field goal right before halftime, during a 33-10 loss to the host Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco linebacker Samson Ebukam (EWU) had two tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass defended in a 34-26 victory against visiting Minnesota.

Running back Elijhaa Penny (Idaho) made two tackles but did not record a carry for the New York Giants in a 13-7 win against visiting Philadelphia.