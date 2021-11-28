Nordic skiers, fat bikers looking ahead to season after disappointing 2021

Sno-park fees increasing

The cost to purchase a Sno-Park permit will increase for the winter season.

The new fee schedule was approved by Washington State Parks a year ago and will go into effect Nov. 1. At that point, a seasonal permit will cost $50 (up from $40), an annual snowmobile permit $50 (up from $40), a special groomed trail sticker $70 (up from $40) and a daily Sno-Park permit will cost $25 (up from $20).

Sno-Park permits are required at Mount Spokane from Dec. 1 through the end of March. Until Dec. 1, Discover Passes are still accepted.

The permits are required to park in designated parking lots with access to cross-country skiing, skijoring, snowmobiling, dog sledding, snowshoeing, tubing and other winter sports. In Spokane, the permits no longer give users access to the Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard resort’s early morning uphill skiing. A separate, $50 Uphill Skier Winter Season pass must be purchased from the resort.

As of 2019, a Discover Pass is no longer required with a daily Sno-Park permit on state park property, including Mount Spokane. A $25 daily Sno-Park permit allows access to all areas, including the Selkirk Lodge and snowmobiling.

Fat bike trail etiquette

For snow, fat bike tires should be inflated to 6 psi or less. Anything more will dig into the snow too much. If you’re leaving a groove of an inch or more, reduce the pressure.

If riding in an area groomed for cross country skiers do NOT ride in the tracks set specifically for cross-country skiers. If you have to cross ski tracks, do so as few times as possible

Skiers and snowshoers have right-of-way.

Where to ride

Mount Spokane State Park: allow fat bikes on multiuse trails, including groomed motorized trails. They are NOT allowed on the nordic trails or in the alpine ski area. Sno-Park pass required.

Riverside State Park: When there is enough snow, the City of Spokane and State Parks offer groomed fat bike trails at Riverside.

49 Degrees North: Allows fat biking on its nordic trails. Check conditions ahead of time to make sure the trails are open to bikers. ski49n.com/mountain-services/nordic-center#

Schweitzer Mountain Resort: Rents fat bikes and allows fat biking on nordic trails, although whether trails are open depends on conditions. Check schweitzer.com/play/snowbiking/ for condition reports.

The Pine Street Community Forest: Just minutes from Sandpoint, Idaho. This 188-acre area offers cross country skiing and fat biking. An onsite recreation center also rents Nordic skies and snowshoes. Check kaniksu.org/play or pendoreillepedalers.org/ for more information including condition reports.

Regional snowmobile areas: Check out popular snowmobile trails like Kings Lake Sno-Park in Pend Oreille County.