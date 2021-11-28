The Dirt: Second Harvest beginning next phase at Wolff Family Child Hunger Solution Center

Second Harvest is embarking on the next phase of renovations for the Wolff Family Child Hunger Solution Center in east Spokane.

The nonprofit filed a building-permit application with the city to add shipping containers and framed walls to finish its volunteer center, boardroom and gallery space at 402 N. Perry St.

Second Harvest acquired the former Stoneway Electric Supply building in 2019 and began renovations last year to transform the nearly 21,000-square-foot warehouse into the Wolff Family Child Hunger Solution Center.

The warehouse is located across the street from Second Harvest’s main facility at 1234 E. Front Ave.

The Wolff Family Child Hunger Solution Center provides more space for the nonprofit’s Bite2Go program, which supplies weekend meals and snacks for thousands of students.

“We serve 6,000 kids a week and we see a need to feed more than 18,000 over the next several years,” said Drew Meuer, chief of staff for Second Harvest Inland Northwest.

“The additional volunteer space will give us an ability to engage more people in the fight against hunger and we are so thankful for that support,” Meuer added.

Spokane-based Garco Construction is the project contractor. Copeland Architecture, of Spokane, is designing the second phase of the warehouse.

The permit valuation is $150,000, according to the application.

Second Harvest supplies a network of food banks, meal sites and other programs for people facing hunger in 21 counties in Eastern Washington and five counties in North Idaho.

Townhome development in Spokane Valley

A more than $6 million townhome development is coming to Spokane Valley.

The city issued building permits last week for the Alki Townhomes, which will consist of seven, two-story townhomes at 12050 E. Alki Avenue.

The townhome development, when complete, will span a total of 30,090 square feet, according to permit data.

Spokane Valley-based Wyatt Architects & Associates is designing the townhome development. The project contractor is Pence Properties Inc., of Spokane.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show Lynette and Joseph Pence Jr. purchased the property through a corporation, Pence Properties Alki LLC, for $994,500 in March.

Dairy Queen eyes Moran Prairie

Dairy Queen has plans to open a restaurant in the Moran Prairie neighborhood, according to a building permit filed with Spokane County.

The county approved the building permit last week for the 2,200-square-foot Dairy Queen restaurant with a drive-thru at 3926 E. 57th Ave.

Spokane-based Yost Gallagher Construction is the project contractor. Mercier Architecture, of Spokane Valley, is designing the restaurant.

The permit valuation is $274,500, according to the application.

Dairy Queen has six restaurants in the Spokane area and one location in Post Falls.

Gold Seal Plumbing expanding

Gold Seal Plumbing is adding training space to its headquarters in Spokane Valley.

The plumbing company filed a pre-development permit application with the city to build a 6,650-square-foot educational building on two parcels of land adjacent to its existing location at 5524 E. Boone Ave.

The new space will include a classroom, and hands-on training and support areas.

The project’s estimated cost is $1.3 million, according to the application.

The project architect is Chris Herath of Otis Orchards. Spokane Valley-based Silvey Construction Inc. is the project contractor.

Gold Seal Plumbing is a subsidiary of Gold Seal Mechanical Inc., which was founded in 1967 by Robert Dixon Sr. and Richard Dixon.

Gold Seal Plumbing is a subsidiary of Gold Seal Mechanical Inc., which was founded in 1967 by Robert Dixon Sr. and Richard Dixon.

Gold Seal Plumbing provides commercial and residential plumbing services in Washington, Idaho and Montana.