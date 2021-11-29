Andrew Nembhard becomes second Gonzaga player to reach 1,000-point milestone in 2021-22
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 29, 2021
Most of the production came in a Florida uniform, but Andrew Nembhard hit a significant career milestone Monday night while wearing Gonzaga’s logo across his chest.
Needing only six points to reach 1,000 for his career, Nembhard drove to the basket for consecutive layups in the second half to become the 48th player to hit the milestone while at Gonzaga. For good measure, Nembhard got to the basket on a third consecutive possession to score Nos. 1,001 and 1,002, helping steady a sluggish GU offense against Tarleton State.
Teammate Drew Timme also joined Gonzaga’s 1,000-point club earlier in the season, achieving the point total midway through a 25-point outing against Bellarmine on Nov. 19.
Nembhard, the senior point guard who transferred to Gonzaga after spending his first two seasons at Florida scored the first 636 points of his career with the Gators and notched his 364th with the Bulldogs to reach the 1,000-point marker.
Nembhard scored 289 during his freshman season in Gainsville and added 347 more as a sophomore. The Ontario native received an unexpected waiver from the NCAA, allowing him to play for the Zags in 2020-21, and Nembhard scored 293 points as a junior helping Gonzaga reach the national championship game. Through eight contests this season, GU’s starting point guard has averaged just over nine pints per game.
In Gonzaga’s 83-63 win over UCLA, Nembhard scored a game-high and season-high 24 points, falling one point shy of matching his career-high – accomplished twice while at Florida.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.