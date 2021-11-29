Man accused of fatally shooting someone at Spokane Valley party faces murder, assault charges

A man who police say shot and killed someone at a party Friday in Spokane Valley faces a $1 million bond on charges of murder and assault.

Zachary R. McGlocklin, 30, appeared in Spokane County District Court on Monday afternoon after being arrested early Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Around 4:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Evergreen Road, Spokane County deputies responded to calls of shots fired during a party involving “alcohol and illicit drugs,” according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told investigators McGlocklin pulled out a handgun at the party and started shooting for “no apparent reason.”

Prosecutors identified the victim as Dustin Cooper, a man in his late 20s.