Motorcyclist dies Monday evening in single-vehicle collision

From staff reports

A man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on East Trent Avenue in Spokane.

Spokane Police Officer Xenon Berkeley said officers responded to the collision around 7:30 p.m. near the 5000 block on Trent Avenue. As of 9 p.m. Monday they had not determined whether the driver was impaired. No other injuries or deaths occurred as a result of the crash.

“At this point we suspect speed may have been a factor,” Berkeley said, but added it was still early in the investigation.

Authorities responded with ambulances and EMS to the scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Berkeley said.