Motorcyclist dies Monday evening in single-vehicle collision
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 29, 2021
From staff reports
A man died Monday evening after crashing his motorcycle on East Trent Avenue in Spokane.
Spokane Police Officer Xenon Berkeley said officers responded to the collision around 7:30 p.m. near the 5000 block on Trent Avenue. As of 9 p.m. Monday they had not determined whether the driver was impaired. No other injuries or deaths occurred as a result of the crash.
“At this point we suspect speed may have been a factor,” Berkeley said, but added it was still early in the investigation.
Authorities responded with ambulances and EMS to the scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Berkeley said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.