On the Air
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 29, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Saginaw Valley St. at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Indiana at Syracuse ESPN2
4 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Pittsburgh ESPNU
4:30: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Florida St. at Purdue ESPN
6 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Clemson at Rutgers ESPN2
6 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Northwestern at Wake Forest ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Duke at Ohio St. ESPN
Basketball NBA
4:30 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Golden State at Phoenix TNT
Soccer, men
4:30 p.m.: MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at New England, Semifinal FS1
1:50 a.m. (Wednesday): FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Algeria vs. Sudan, Group D FS1
Soccer, women
1 a.m. :International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., New Lambton, Australia ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk 6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
