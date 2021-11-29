The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 29, 2021

The Associated Press

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Saginaw Valley St. at Butler FS1

4 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Indiana at Syracuse ESPN2

4 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Pittsburgh ESPNU

4:30: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Florida St. at Purdue ESPN

6 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Clemson at Rutgers ESPN2

6 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Northwestern at Wake Forest ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Duke at Ohio St. ESPN

Basketball NBA

4:30 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: Golden State at Phoenix TNT

Soccer, men

4:30 p.m.: MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at New England, Semifinal FS1

1:50 a.m. (Wednesday): FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Algeria vs. Sudan, Group D FS1

Soccer, women

1 a.m. :International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., New Lambton, Australia ESPN

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk 6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

