Hello Sugar expands Kendall Yards location in Spokane

Hello Sugar has purchased the lease for the entire building it shared with Indaba Coffee Roasters in Kendall Yards.

Indaba announced the transaction for its 419 N. Nettleton St. location in a Facebook post last week. The coffee shop’s last day of operation in the building was Sunday.

“It allows (Hello Sugar) to bring to life what they are dreaming of in the space,” Indaba owner Bobby Enslow said of the sale in an interview Monday. “My heart, from the beginning, was to give them an opportunity to grow and create something.”

Enslow partnered with Hello Sugar owners Amy and Ramsey Pruchnic to open a cafe and pop-up donut shop in the shared building in 2018.

Hello Sugar initially was envisioned as a “fun side project,” but that quickly evolved into a larger-than-anticipated business as its bite-sized donuts became increasingly popular.

That prompted the need for more space, Amy Pruchnic said.

“When we opened Hello Sugar, we thought we would hire some college students and do this fun side project and then it blew up,” Amy Pruchnic said.

The donut shop had a line of customers wrapped around the building on opening day, she said.

Financial terms of the lease were not disclosed.

Hello Sugar’s purchase of Indbada’s lease at the building on Nettleton Street coincides with a decision to permanently close its Spokane Valley shop, which had been in operation since 2019 in Ponderosa Village at 11205 E. Dishman-Mica Road.

Hello Sugar’s location in Liberty Lake will remain open.

“When we opened our second and third locations, we realized coffee was something we wanted to offer with donuts,” Amy Pruchnic said. “It was kind of a long time coming and it makes sense for one business to operate in the (Nettleton Street) space.”

The decision to close Hello Sugar’s Spokane Valley location was a move that “really made sense for us going into the future,” Pruchnic said.

Employees at the Spokane Valley shop are transferring to Hello Sugar’s Kendall Yards and Liberty Lake locations, Pruchnic said.

Hello Sugar is opening an espresso bar in the space formerly occupied by Indaba, where it will serve Evans Brothers Coffee.

The espresso bar is anticipated to be open by Wednesday, Pruchnic said.

Hello Sugar also has plans to add savory breakfast items to its menu, in addition to offering ice cream and candy in the future.

“We are excited to show people how Hello Sugar makes coffee and have a fun, new experience in the Kendall Yards location,” she said.

“We want the community to know and understand that both businesses have a deep love for each other and we are excited to see where each other goes in the future.”

Indaba’s deal with Hello Sugar comes after it closed a downtown Spokane coffee shop last month at 210 N. Howard St.

Despite the closure, Indaba will retain a presence in the community as its other Spokane-area shops are remaining open.

Enslow has plans for a new coffee shop in Yakima.

“We are not going anywhere,” he said.

"We are not going anywhere," he said.

"Our heart has always been to love people through our business. This is just another way for us to love on Hello Sugar and the community through them."