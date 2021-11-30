Holiday trains return to the U.S. Botanic Garden

Washington Post

By Washington Post

It’s full-steam ahead for one of the most popular holiday attractions in Washington, D.C.: the model train display at the United States Botanic Garden. The coronavirus pandemic forced the exhibit’s cancellation last year, and the conservatory is still closed, but the garden saved the holiday season by moving the display outdoors.

This year’s theme is “Farming Around the World,” and the exhibit features seven trains winding among 13 miniature scenes, including a cranberry bog in Massachusetts, an olive grove in Spain, a vineyard in Australia, and a terrace farm in Nepal growing rice and lentils.

“It’s a teaser for the exhibit next year,” said Devin Dotson of the botanic garden. “It’s all about food and growing food and culture.”

There are also lots of food plants in and around the dioramas. Dotson challenged kids to spot them all.

“I think they know every one of the food crops that we are displaying,” he said.

More than 100 types of plants have been used throughout the exhibit. Those who have seen the model trains in past years may remember models of D.C. landmarks made of plant materials. Those couldn’t come outside, but they have been set up in the conservatory windows and will be lit at night, Dotson said.

The displays are the work of Applied Imagination, a Kentucky-based company that has been working with the botanic garden for 15 years. Dotson said the coordination on this year’s exhibit began in January and setup at the garden began in early November.

Applied Imagination is the go-to garden train designer. So if your family is traveling during the holidays, you can explore its displays in New York City; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; or Cincinnati, Ohio. Visit the websiteappliedimagination.co/exhibition-schedule for more stops on what could be your model-train-spotting trip.