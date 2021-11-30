Prep basketball roundup: Dylan Darling scores school-record 53 in season-opening win for Central Valley; U-Hi girls down Mt. Spokane

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys

Central Valley 86, Post Falls 72: Dylan Darling scored 53 points, hitting 20 of 24 shots from the field, and the visiting Bears (1-0) beat the Trojans (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Darling set a new school record for single-game scoring, previously held by David Sanders with 41 points in 1984. Darling also set a CV record for single-game field goals which stood since 1946.

Jayden Butler led Post Falls with 25 points and five 3-pointers.

Ferris 65, Mead 59: Trayce Atkins scored 18 points and the visiting Saxons (1-0) beat the Panthers (0-1) in a nonleague game. AJ Newcomb added 11 points for Ferris and Zack Reighard led Mead with 14.

Pullman 69, Freeman 46: Grayson Hunt scored 17 points and the visiting Greyhounds (1-0) topped the Scotties (0-1) in nonleague game. Jaedyn Brown and Champ Powaukee added 14 points apiece for Pullman. Quin Goldsmith led Freeman with 18 points.

Colfax 67, Lakeside (WA) 61: John Lustig scored 47 points with eight 3-pointers and the visiting Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in a nonleague game. Calvin Mikkelsen led Lakeside with 18 points.

West Valley 59, Cheney 56: The visiting Eagles (1-0) edged the Blackhawks (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Clarkston at Lewis and Clark: The season opener between the Bantams and Tigers was postponed due to COVID protocols.

Shadle Park 64, Ridgeline 47: The Highlanders (1-0) topped the visiting Falcons (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Reardan 67, Newport 43: Reardan (1-0) topped the visiting Grizzlies (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Davenport 62, Kettle Falls 44: Brenick Soliday scored 24 points with four 3-pointers and the Gorillas (1-0) topped the visiting Bulldogs (0-1) in a Northeast 2B season opener for both teams. TC Rainwater added 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Davenport.

Liberty 60, Northwest Christian 58: Tayshawn Colvin scored 15 points, including the game-winning buzzer-beater and the Lancers (1-0) edged the Crusaders (0-1) in a Northeast 2B season opener. London Foland added 14 for Liberty while Avi West led NWC with 22 points.

Tri-Cities Prep 57, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54: Chase Galbreath scored 18 points but the visiting Broncos (0-1) lost to the Jaguars (1-0) in a season-opening nonleague game in Pasco on Tuesday.

Springdale 66, Republic 42: The visiting Chargers (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Idaho

Lakeland 64, Kellogg 57: The Hawks (1-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-1) in a season opener for both teams on Tuesday. Details were unavailable.

Timberlake 50, Lakeside (ID) 40: The Hawks (1-0) beat the visiting Warriors (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

St. Maries 64, Priest River 36: The visiting Lumberjacks (1-0) beat the Spartans (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Wallace 60, Kootenai 16: Brad Tesky scored 12 points and the visiting Miners (1-0) beat the Warriors (0-1). Christopher Moore had eight points for Kootenai.

Girls

University 52, Mt. Spokane 39: Eliannah Ramirez scored 10 points and the visiting Titans (1-0) beat the Wildcats (0-1). Bryten Gumke led Mt. Spokane with 13 points.

Post Falls 65, Central Valley 47: Lexi Heath scored 15 points with three 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds and the Trojans (1-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-1). Autumn Agnew had 16 points for Central Valley.

Mead 56, Ferris 29: Teryn Gardner scored 23 points with two 3-pointers and the Panthers (1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-1). Kayla Jones led Ferris with 10 points.

Clarkston 65, Lewis and Clark 40: Kendall Wallace scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Bantams (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1). Katie Mackenzie led Lewis and Clark with 15 points.

West Valley 83, Cheney 37: The visiting Eagles (1-0) beat the Blackhawks (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park 43, Ridgeline 38: Kyleigh Archer scored 18 points and the Highlanders (1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-1).

Freeman 53, Pullman 40: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 22 points and the Scotties (1-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-1). Elise McDougle led Pullman with 22 points.

Colfax 68, Lakeside (WA) 37: Asher Cai scored 23 points, Brynn McCaughy added 19 and the visiting Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1). Sophia Stadler led Lakeside with 19 points.

Reardan 56, Newport 25: Reardan (1-0) beat the visiting (0-1) Grizzlies in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Bonners Ferry 47, Colville 45: The Badgers (3-2) edged the Crimson Hawks (0-1). Details were unavailable.

Liberty 49, Northwest Christian 38: Teagan Colvin recorded a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds and the Lancers (1-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Paisley Cox scored 13 points for NWC.

Tri-Cities Prep 43, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 38: Hannah Chang had 20 points and the Jaguars (1-0) beat the visiting Broncos (0-1) in a nonleague game on Tuesday night. Grace Fedie led LRS with 12 points.

Republic 64, Springdale 27: Lindsey Short scored 24 points and the Tigers (1-0) beat the visiting Chargers (0-1) in a Northeast 1B game.

Idaho

Kellogg 55, Lakeland 46: Hailey Cheney scored 16 points and the visiting Wildcats (3-1) beat the Hawks (1-2). Addisen Kiefer led Lakeland with 20 points.

Sandpoint 39, St. Maries 11: Kelsey Cessna scored nine points and the Bulldogs (2-2) beat the visiting Lumberjacks (0-4) in a nonleague game on Tuesday night.