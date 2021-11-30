The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep basketball roundup: Dylan Darling scores school-record 53 in season-opening win for Central Valley; U-Hi girls down Mt. Spokane

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 30, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys

Central Valley 86, Post Falls 72: Dylan Darling scored 53 points, hitting 20 of 24 shots from the field, and the visiting Bears (1-0) beat the Trojans (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Darling set a new school record for single-game scoring, previously held by David Sanders with 41 points in 1984. Darling also set a CV record for single-game field goals which stood since 1946.

Jayden Butler led Post Falls with 25 points and five 3-pointers.

Ferris 65, Mead 59: Trayce Atkins scored 18 points and the visiting Saxons (1-0) beat the Panthers (0-1) in a nonleague game. AJ Newcomb added 11 points for Ferris and Zack Reighard led Mead with 14.

Pullman 69, Freeman 46: Grayson Hunt scored 17 points and the visiting Greyhounds (1-0) topped the Scotties (0-1) in nonleague game. Jaedyn Brown and Champ Powaukee added 14 points apiece for Pullman. Quin Goldsmith led Freeman with 18 points.

Colfax 67, Lakeside (WA) 61: John Lustig scored 47 points with eight 3-pointers and the visiting Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in a nonleague game. Calvin Mikkelsen led Lakeside with 18 points.

West Valley 59, Cheney 56: The visiting Eagles (1-0) edged the Blackhawks (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Clarkston at Lewis and Clark: The season opener between the Bantams and Tigers was postponed due to COVID protocols.

Shadle Park 64, Ridgeline 47: The Highlanders (1-0) topped the visiting Falcons (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Reardan 67, Newport 43: Reardan (1-0) topped the visiting Grizzlies (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Davenport 62, Kettle Falls 44: Brenick Soliday scored 24 points with four 3-pointers and the Gorillas (1-0) topped the visiting Bulldogs (0-1) in a Northeast 2B season opener for both teams.  TC Rainwater added 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Davenport.

Liberty 60, Northwest Christian 58: Tayshawn Colvin scored 15 points, including the game-winning buzzer-beater and the Lancers (1-0) edged the Crusaders (0-1) in a Northeast 2B season opener. London Foland added 14 for Liberty while Avi West led NWC with 22 points. 

Tri-Cities Prep 57, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54: Chase Galbreath scored 18 points but the visiting Broncos (0-1) lost to the Jaguars (1-0) in a season-opening nonleague game in Pasco on Tuesday. 

Springdale 66, Republic 42: The visiting Chargers (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Idaho

Lakeland 64, Kellogg 57: The Hawks (1-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-1) in a season opener for both teams on Tuesday. Details were unavailable.

Timberlake 50, Lakeside (ID) 40: The Hawks (1-0) beat the visiting Warriors (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

St. Maries 64, Priest River 36: The visiting Lumberjacks (1-0) beat the Spartans (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Wallace 60, Kootenai 16: Brad Tesky scored 12 points and the visiting Miners (1-0) beat the Warriors (0-1). Christopher Moore had eight points for Kootenai.

Girls

University 52, Mt. Spokane 39: Eliannah Ramirez scored 10 points and the visiting Titans (1-0) beat the Wildcats (0-1). Bryten Gumke led Mt. Spokane with 13 points.

Post Falls 65, Central Valley 47: Lexi Heath scored 15 points with three 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds and the Trojans (1-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-1). Autumn Agnew had 16 points for Central Valley.

Mead 56, Ferris 29: Teryn Gardner scored 23 points with two 3-pointers and the Panthers (1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-1). Kayla Jones led Ferris with 10 points.

Clarkston 65, Lewis and Clark 40: Kendall Wallace scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Bantams (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1). Katie Mackenzie led Lewis and Clark with 15 points.

West Valley 83, Cheney 37: The visiting Eagles (1-0) beat the Blackhawks (0-1) in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park 43, Ridgeline 38: Kyleigh Archer scored 18 points and the Highlanders (1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-1).

Freeman 53, Pullman 40: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 22 points and the Scotties (1-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-1). Elise McDougle led Pullman with 22 points.

Colfax 68, Lakeside (WA) 37: Asher Cai scored 23 points, Brynn McCaughy added 19 and the visiting Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1). Sophia Stadler led Lakeside with 19 points.

Reardan 56, Newport 25: Reardan (1-0) beat the visiting (0-1) Grizzlies in a season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Bonners Ferry 47, Colville 45: The Badgers (3-2) edged the Crimson Hawks (0-1). Details were unavailable.

Liberty 49, Northwest Christian 38: Teagan Colvin recorded a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds and the Lancers (1-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Paisley Cox scored 13 points for NWC.

Tri-Cities Prep 43, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 38: Hannah Chang had 20 points and the Jaguars (1-0) beat the visiting Broncos (0-1) in a nonleague game on Tuesday night. Grace Fedie led LRS with 12 points.

Republic 64, Springdale 27: Lindsey Short scored 24 points and the Tigers (1-0) beat the visiting Chargers (0-1) in a Northeast 1B game.

Idaho

Kellogg 55, Lakeland 46: Hailey Cheney scored 16 points and the visiting Wildcats (3-1) beat the Hawks (1-2). Addisen Kiefer led Lakeland with 20 points.

Sandpoint 39, St. Maries 11: Kelsey Cessna scored nine points and the Bulldogs (2-2) beat the visiting Lumberjacks (0-4) in a nonleague game on Tuesday night.

