Spokane police arrest man wanted on suspicion of murder after hours-long standoff

A man wanted for suspicion of murder surrendered peacefully Tuesday night after a roughly four-hour standoff with police in an east-central Spokane neighborhood.

Spokane Police Department Sgt. Ben Maplethorpe said Henry Zeiger had an arrest warrant for second-degree murder stemming from an incident that happened Sunday morning in Spokane.

Maplethorpe did not have details about that incident or any identifying information about Zeiger, other than he is listed as a transient in the police’s system.

Maplethorpe said police received a call about Zeiger’s whereabouts and located him around 4:30 p.m. before Zeiger allegedly ran, entering a residence on East Seventh Avenue between South Stone and South Lee streets.

Maplethorpe said he is unsure how Zeiger entered the home and whether he lived there or knew someone there.

Police, SWAT, an explosive disposal unit and other units set a perimeter in the area.

Maplethorpe said Zeiger exited the home around 8 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident. He said another person was also inside the home.

Authorities searched the residence after the arrest.