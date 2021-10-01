2021 campfire ban lifted at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area
UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 1, 2021
Starting Friday, campfires will be allowed in established fire rings in campgrounds and day-use areas and on lakeshores below the high-water mark throughout Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area.
Charcoal grills will also be allowed at this time, according to a news release.
Please remember that regulations require beach campfires must be less than 3 feet in diameter and must be at least 10 feet from the nearest beach logs, structure or vegetation. In addition, do not use or create rock rings for beach fires or dig pits for fires.
Fires must be attended at all times and completely extinguished with water before going to bed or leaving your campsite. It is illegal to burn chemically treated wood, painted wood, wood with staples as well as household garbage including plastic and cans.
