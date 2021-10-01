Fall cleanup on Tubbs Hill this weekend
UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 1, 2021
A cleanup of Tubbs Hill in Coeur d’Alene is scheduled for Sunday, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Please meet at the East Tubbs Hill entrance.
Bags and bag collection will be provided by the Parks Department. Be sure to bring your own gloves.
