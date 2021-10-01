The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Fall cleanup on Tubbs Hill this weekend

UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 1, 2021

Dave Yadon, the president of the Friends of Tubbs Hill group, surveys damage from January’s windstorm on Monday. (Eli Francovich/The Spokesman-Review)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

A cleanup of Tubbs Hill in Coeur d’Alene is scheduled for Sunday, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Please meet at the East Tubbs Hill entrance.

Bags and bag collection will be provided by the Parks Department. Be sure to bring your own gloves.

