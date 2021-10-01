Mariners sellout Friday night game with Angels, more than 40,000 tickets sold for Saturday and Sunday’s games
UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 1, 2021
It looks like Jarred Kelenic is getting his wish.
After the rookie outfielder came through in a big situation during Wednesday’s win over the Athletics, Kelenic made a callout for Mariners fans to do the same by packing T-Mobile Park this weekend.
“This coming weekend, the last home series, we want to fill every seat possible,” Kelenic said during a postgame interview on ROOT Sports. “Keep coming out, keep supporting. We can’t do this without you guys and we appreciate everything and we love you guys.”
The Mariners are tied for the second AL wild card with just three games at home against the Angels remaining, and Seattle fans are buying in.
The Mariners announced that Friday night’s game is officially a sellout.
And more than 40,000 tickets have sold for each of the remaining weekend games against the Angels for what the team is calling its Fan Appreciation Weekend.
The celebration will be kicked off by Rally Kid, who captured the hearts of Mariners fans and players alike during a comeback win on July 9, throwing out the first pitch on Friday. The series will also include a fireworks show Friday night and multiple giveaways.
At this point — despite lingering COVID-19 concerns — there is strong sellout potential through the weekend as the Mariners chase down the postseason spot that has eluded them for two decades.
