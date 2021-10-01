Weekly jobless claims dip in Spokane County

New jobless claims in Spokane County dropped slightly last week, according to data from Washington state Employment Security Department.

Laid-off workers in the county filed 287 new claims during the week ending Sept. 25, compared with 298 claims filed the week before, the department reported Thursday.

New unemployment claims in the state increased to 4,914 in the week ending Sept. 25, a 1.3% increase in applications compared with 4,850 from the week before, according to the ESD.

However, continued claims in all unemployment categories declined 14.6%, with 97,068 applications filed last week, the ESD reported.

Although federal pandemic unemployment benefit programs expired Sept. 4, benefits will continue to be paid for applicants whose claims are pending in adjudication or on appeal, if they are determined to be eligible for payment, according to the ESD.