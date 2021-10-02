100 years ago in Spokane: A Nampa socialite was in trouble for taking her daughter to Canada to be with her new husband

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Mrs. C.W. Mullins – described as a prominent Nampa, Idaho, socialite of “unusual beauty and charming personality” – was in a heap of legal trouble in federal court in Spokane.

She and H.C. Eastabrook, a Nampa auto dealer, were arraigned in Spokane after a sheriff tracked them down in Calgary, where they were “living as man and wife” under the assumed name of Wilson. Both had abandoned their marriages in July after sending letters to their respective spouses, declaring their “elopement.” Then they hit the road together. Mullins had taken her 9-year-old daughter with her, but left her son with her husband.

Now, both Mullins and Eastabrook were charged with violations of the Mann Act, which prohibited transporting a woman or girl over state lines for any “immoral purpose.”

When apprehended in Calgary, they waived extradition and willingly agreed to return to Idaho. Officers took them to Spokane first for an arraignment hearing. Mullins and her daughter both rose when addressed by the court, but answered questions only by nodding.

Now they were being transported to the federal court in Boise.

From the economic beat: Charles Donnelly, president of the Northern Pacific Railway, visited Spokane and declared that “Spokane and the Pacific Northwest are in better financial condition than any other section of the country,” and that commercial conditions were “brightening.”

Donnelly acknowledged that labor unrest “continues to be a problem.”

“But I firmly believe that there is a deep-laid feeling among the men that this is no time for a strike,” he said.