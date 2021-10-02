Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris slowed by injury

Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris is dealing with a right lower leg injury.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore posted a picture on Instagram with his right foot in a walking boot with the caption: “Minor setback for a major comeback, dats my favorite!”

There was no word on the severity of Harris’ injury, but the Zags should know more in the next few days.

Harris averaged 7.2 minutes in 25 game appearances off the bench last season. He hit 39% of his 3-point attempts and 71.4% at the free-throw line while averaging 3.0 points. Harris scored a season-high 12 points against Northern Arizona.

Harris is competing for a bigger role in the backcourt with Jalen Suggs, Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert now on NBA rosters.

Harris, who is from Murrieta, California, committed to Gonzaga in Jan. 2018. He was ranked 60th by 247sports and had offers from UCLA, USC, North Carolina and Florida State.

Gonzaga’s annual Kraziness in the Kennel is next Saturday at 1 p.m. at the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags have exhibition games against Eastern Oregon (Oct. 31) and Lewis-Clark State (Nov. 5) before entertaining Dixie State in the season opener Nov. 9.