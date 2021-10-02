Missing 13-year-old Sandpoint girl may be in Spokane, police say

Sandpoint Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year old girl.

Elizabeth “Rose” Richey was last seen at her Sandpoint home the night of Sept. 25, according to a news release. Richey reportedly left sometime during the night with an 18-year old white man, identified only as Cameron, who lives in the Blanchard, Idaho, area.

Richey is white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in the Spokane area.

Anyone who may have information on Richey’s whereabouts is asked to contact his or her local law enforcement agency immediately.