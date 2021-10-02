The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Motorcyclist killed, other driver injured in collision north of Spokane

UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 2, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 58-year-old motorcyclist died after the driver of another vehicle allegedly failed to yield and collided with the motorcyclist around 5 p.m. Friday near Colbert.

Russell Brookshire, of Chattaroy, died at the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Judith Meehan, 81, of Colbert, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse west on Colbert Road and proceeded from a stop sign to enter the northbound lanes of State Route 2, WSP said in a news memo. Meehan allegedly failed to yield the right of way to Brookshire, who was traveling north on the highway. Meehan allegedly collided with Brookshire in the right northbound lane.

Meehan, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital. Brookshire was not wearing a compliant helmet, WSP said.

No drugs or alcohol were involved and charges are possible for Meehan, troopers said. Both vehicles were totaled.

