Motorcyclist killed, other driver injured in collision north of Spokane
UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 2, 2021
A 58-year-old motorcyclist died after the driver of another vehicle allegedly failed to yield and collided with the motorcyclist around 5 p.m. Friday near Colbert.
Russell Brookshire, of Chattaroy, died at the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Judith Meehan, 81, of Colbert, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse west on Colbert Road and proceeded from a stop sign to enter the northbound lanes of State Route 2, WSP said in a news memo. Meehan allegedly failed to yield the right of way to Brookshire, who was traveling north on the highway. Meehan allegedly collided with Brookshire in the right northbound lane.
Meehan, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital. Brookshire was not wearing a compliant helmet, WSP said.
No drugs or alcohol were involved and charges are possible for Meehan, troopers said. Both vehicles were totaled.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.