‘My body, my choice’: Spokane drivers, walkers rally for reproductive rights in wake of Texas abortion ban

A procession of vehicles decked out in pro-choice messages rallied through Spokane before more than 100 people – signs in hand – stood outside City Hall Saturday afternoon.

The Spokane Rally for Reproductive Rights was one of many women’s marches held across U.S. cities Saturday.

The national call to action comes on the heels of Texas’s new law that bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Most of the abortions performed nationwide are after six weeks of pregnancy.

“Obviously as a woman and someone who has a uterus, I would like to have control over my own body,” said Anna Steik, primary organizer of Spokane’s rally. “It’s really simple. Not much to it. I don’t want men making the decision for me.”

The car rally started at two locations: a parking lot on the corner of Division Street and Francis Avenue in north Spokane and a parking lot on the corner of Regal Street and 44th Avenue on the South Hill.

Drivers cruised through town showcasing signs like “My body, my choice” and “mind your own uterus.” Some cars had pink balloons and streamers blowing in the wind.

About 40 cars and one motorcycle left the Division Street lot as part of the rally. A great deal of honking commenced, and some drivers nearby honked in support of the procession.

At City Hall, people held signs like “Keep abortion legal” and “I stand with Planned Parenthood.”

Steik said the Texas abortion ban fueled her search to be involved in a march or rally.

She said it was great to see the community turnout, adding that she initially planned on about 20 people showing up.

Several men also showed up to the car rally and outside City Hall.

“To have them on our side, it means a tremendous amount,” Steik said.

Janette Catzenbogan wrote, “My body, my choice” and, “#Women’sRightsisEqualRights!” on her friend’s GMC Terrain before they participated in the car rally.

“I think it’s only fair for women to have equal rights, to say what they want to do with their bodies and everything,” Catzenbogan said.

Chris Nerison wrote, “Her body, her choice” with washable marker across the side of his Ford Escape.

“I think it’s good to speak up, you know, and this is just one way to do it,” Nerison said.

Blaire Taylor said it’s important that all women have access to abortion because it creates a safer and healthier environment. “Mind your own uterus” was one of the signs on her car.

“It doesn’t matter what a woman’s reasons for doing it are,” Taylor said. “It is valid and it is important.”