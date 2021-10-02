Report: Quarterback Jayden de Laura, running back Max Borghi to return for Washington State against Cal

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

BERKELEY, California – Missing the two most impactful players in its run-and-shoot offense, Washington State couldn’t conjure up many fireworks last weekend during its loss to Utah in Salt Lake City.

But the Cougars should be reinvigorated Saturday when they meet Cal at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Starting WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura and star running back Max Borghi will return from injuries against the Golden Bears, according to a report Saturday morning from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

De Laura was held out of the Utah game while still recovering from a left leg injury suffered the week before against USC. Borghi was sidelined in the second quarter against the Utes when his left arm got twisted up underneath a tackler.

Borghi, a senior All-Pac-12 pick, is the Cougars’ most dynamic offensive player who can shift a game’s momentum on any touch. He has 259 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries this year.

De Laura has been WSU’s best option at QB. The versatile sophomore has passed 43 of 70 for 575 yards and six touchdowns against two interceptions in two games and some change, adding 66 yards and a score on the ground.

WSU’s offensive capabilities were limited versus the Utes with backup quarterback Jarrett Guarantano at the helm. He threw three picks and the Cougs gained only 106 yards in the second half.

WSU’s run game felt the effects of Borghi’s absence. He had run for 42 yards on six carries in the first quarter.

Cougars coach Nick Rolovich said earlier this week that his offense needs to be more explosive. De Laura and Borghi will provide a major boost in that area for WSU (1-3, 0-2 Pac-12), which is seeking its first FBS win against a Cal team that traditionally prides itself on defense.

Rolovich said Wednesday that both players had “a good chance” to return versus Cal. Two days earlier, he said Borghi status was “questionable” and de Laura was inching “closer” to full health.

The Cougars were fortunate that Borghi’s injury wasn’t as serious as it first appeared, Rolovich said earlier this week.